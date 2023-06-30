Court judges action filed by PDT against meeting held by former president with ambassadors

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resumes this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) the action that could make the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible for 8 years. The score is 3 – 1. 3 votes to go.

Bolsonaro is accused of abuse of political power and misuse of the media. In a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, he attacked the Brazilian electoral system.

Watch live:

Justice Cármen Lúcia, Minister Nunes Marques and, lastly, the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, still need to vote.

The following voted in favor of ineligibility: Benedito Gonçalves (rapporteur who voted in the Tuesday session), Floriano Marques and André Ramos Tavares. The only vote against, so far, was from Raul Araújo.