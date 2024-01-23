Court will analyze measures that will govern the claim in 2024; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will hold this Tuesday (23 January 2024) the 1st public hearing to analyze the measures that will govern the 2024 municipal elections.

The Court will debate the prohibition on the transportation of firearms by CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors) on election days and in the 24 hours before and after the election. The 1st round will be on October 6th and the 2nd on the 27th of the same month.

Watch live: