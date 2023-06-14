Former United States President Donald Trump appeared in Miami federal court on charges including charges related to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice. Trump delivered a statement behind closed doors and without the possibility of live broadcasts. The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The United States is experiencing an atypical day in which former President Donald Trump is in the center of the spotlight. The Republican leader, now a candidate for the 2024 elections, faces 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of Justice.

The ex-president he is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country”, among others.

Trump headed to Miami for a court appearance. The former president pleaded not guilty. This is an unprecedented case: he is the first former president accused of federal charges.

Follow the most relevant events of the day:

14:21 (BOG) Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 charges related to classified Mar-a-Lago documents

Former US President Donald Trump, He has pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges related to the unlawful withholding of national security documents when he left office and to lying to officials who tried to retrieve them.

“Certainly we are pleading not guilty,” Todd Blanche, Trump’s lawyer, said at the Miami hearing.

1:40 PM (BOG): Donald Trump laments “one of the saddest days in American history.

Former President Donald Trump described Tuesday’s day on his Truth Social social network as “one of the saddest days in the history” of the United States. “We are a nation in decline,” he said.





13:15 (BOG) The former president arrives in Florida for his court appearance

It is the first time in US history that a former president must appear in federal court on criminal charges.

Trump is charged with 37 criminal counts, including charges of unauthorized withholding of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice after he left the White House in 2021, according to federal court documents released June 6.







13:15 pm (BOG) Supporters and detractors of the president conglomerate near the court

The court appearance comes amid alerts from authorities for possible protests and riots by supporters of the tycoon-turned-politician, especially after some of his supporters indicated they planned to arrive in bus convoys from different parts of Florida. .

12:20 (BOG) Trump’s historic appearance in federal court

Trump’s appearance before the federal court in Florida is a potentially damaging event for his electoral campaign, since the accusations against him suggest that the former president may have “negligently” managed state secrets after completing his presidential term. .

The 76-year-old billionaire, surrounded by investigations, but again a candidate for the White House, was summoned before a judge in Miami at 3:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT and 2:00 p.m. Bogotá, Quito and Lima time) to be notified of the charges against him.

He is accused of keeping confidential documents after leaving the White House, which included information on nuclear weapons.

The former president and now a Republican presidential candidate faces 37 charges, including “unlawful withholding of national security information,” “obstruction of justice” and “perjury.”

With AP and Reuters