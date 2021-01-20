14:00

14:43

Trump takes up the electoral fraud speech, which the public and family who have come to the air base applaud. Trump’s intention, which he has insisted on when leaving the White House, is to return to the presidency within four years.

14:40

Despite everything, Trump says, the US economy remains the most powerful in the world.

14:39

Trump defends all the achievements of his administration. The still president defends his performance in the face of a pandemic like never seen before.

14:37

Melania also intervenes to thank the affection received as first lady. “God bless you and your families, and this wonderful nation,” she says.

14:36

Trump takes the floor. He assures that in the last four years “a fantastic and hard work” has been done.

14:35

Trump’s farewell ceremony begins, which will include artillery salvoes in his honor. The still president is accompanied by his entire family.

14:30

The song ‘Gloria’ plays upon Donald Trump’s arrival at the Andrews base.

14:27

Trump’s helicopter heads away from the White House towards Andrews base.

14:14

Donald Trump and Melania Trump, hand in hand, leave the White House by helicopter.

13:59

Preparations at Andrews Base for Trump’s final Air Force One trip

13:55

The helicopter in which Trump will leave the White House lands at the presidential headquarters.

13:41

13:20

On his last day in the White House, Trump has pardoned 73 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon. / EP

13:15

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has affirmed that Donald Trump could be an accessory to the deaths that occurred during the assault on the Capitol that left five fatalities.

13:06

ON VIDEO: Donald Trump, legacy of his presidency13:05

Donald Trump will leave the White House in a few minutes. He plans to address his followers from Andrews Air Force Base. You will then fly to your Florida residence.

13:01Biden opens in Washington with a tribute to the victims of the covid, by Mercedes Gallego

12:46

The democrat will become the 46th president of the United States at 6:00 p.m. Spanish in a ceremony that his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, will not attend.

12:45

Good morning, we begin the direct of the inauguration of Joe Biden.