Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the New York court this Monday for the start of the civil trial against him for fraud continued for years in the Trump Organization.

Trump warned that he would attend the oral arguments in person in order to clear his name and reputation, but he was not seen entering through the steps in front of which the press was stationed, in a fenced Foley Square square full of police and protesters against him, since he did so through a side entrance.

The president entered the state Supreme Court around 9:30 in the morning, far from the cameras. His sons Eric, Donald Jr. and other partners accused of inflating the value of the company’s assets entered with him. to obtain economic advantages.

What is former President Trump accused of?

Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and two former executives found responsible for continued fraud for inflating the value of the company’s assets for years to obtain financial advantages.

The judge also ordered the defendants’ permits to do business in New York state be canceled.

The remaining six charges set to be tried starting Monday are related to “persistent illegalities” at the company, such as falsifying corporate documents, issuing false financial statements and committing fraud against insurance companies.

The New York Prosecutor’s Office is demanding compensation of $250 million, which will also be determined in the process.

This civil lawsuit against the former president is not related to the four criminal proceedings faced by the first former president in the history of the United States who has been indicted.

In Georgia he faces a case for alleged interference in the 2020 elections; in New York, the process for irregular payments she made during the 2016 campaign to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels for an “affair” they had in the past.

In Florida he faces justice for having taken classified papers to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House in January 2021 and, finally, he must respond in Washington to the assault on the Capitol in 2021, in which his Supporters attempted to disrupt the legislative process to certify Biden’s 2020 victory.

The former president of the United States appears before a judge in New York. 10am The prosecutor of the case speaks Prosecutor Letitia James warned this Monday that “justice will prevail” in the case against Trump. “The law is both powerful and fragile. Today in court we will support our case with evidence,” the prosecutor told the press. See also Two billion dollars, "Alpha Abu Dhabi" profits in the first quarter... growth of about 3 times on an annual basis “No matter how powerful someone is, no matter how rich someone is, no one is above the law,” James added. 9:30 a.m. Former president criticizes Before entering the court, Trump reiterated to the press his accusation that the process is a witch hunt and affirmed that the prosecutor in the case is corrupt. “It’s all run by the Department of Justice, which is corrupt,” he said. 9:00 am Trump arrives at court Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the New York court with two of his children accused of fraud by prosecutor Letitia James.

