After a month and a half of conflict, this November 24, the first truce between Israel and Hamas as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

According to international agencies, the Stop the firewhich will last four days and could be extended up to ten if Hamas hands over more kidnapped people.

After a night in which Israel continued its incessant attacks against the Gaza Strip and in which Hamas launched missiles against two of the evacuated kibbutzim near Gaza, the time has passed in which the two parties have agreed to temporarily stop their attacks.

Today it is expected that the first 13 Israeli hostages of the 240 held by the Palestinian Islamist group, all of them women and children, be released at 4 pm local time (14 GMT), as announced by Qatar, one of the mediators of the truce.

The ceasefire is a respite for the devastated enclave, mired in the worst humanitarian catastrophe in its history, where there are already more than 14,500 dead – more than 70% of them children and women – and more than 6,800 are missing under the rubble or their bodies lying on streets and roads, so the number of fatalities could be higher, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

This is how the first day of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas progresses:

03:45 Palestinians stranded in Egypt return to Gaza for the first time since the start of the conflict The Egyptian chain Al Qahera News indicated, citing “informed sources”, that the Palestinians who are in Egypt began to enter the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of hostilities, and they do so voluntarily, information that EFE has also confirmed from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, which connects with the enclave Palestinian. See also In Russia, called the number of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ready for a counteroffensive Cloud of smoke after an Israeli attack in northern Gaza. 03:20 Sunak thanks Qatar and Egypt for helping secure Gaza truce British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Qatar and Egypt this Friday for their “intensive diplomacy” to help ensure a pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. “This humanitarian pause is essential to end the ordeal of the hostages held by Hamas and bring vital aid to Gaza,” Sunak wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. 02:30 Israel prepares release of 39 Palestinian prisoners Israel has begun preparations for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners – women and children – in exchange for the release of 13 hostages which Hamas is scheduled to release this Friday, as part of the agreement for a four-day truce reached by both sides, Israeli media reported. The Israeli Prison Service has received the names of the 39 Palestinians and minors convicted of terrorism for their release, Israeli Channel 13 reported. 01:50 Iran welcomes truce as ‘a step towards victory’ Iran welcomed the truce agreed between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas that began this Friday and which it considered an initial step towards victory for the Palestinians. “This event (the truce) is the result of 45 days of indescribable persistence of the resistant Palestinian people, their historic struggle, the perseverance of the resistance fighters and a significant initial step towards victory,” said Naser Kananí, spokesperson for the Ministry. Iranian Foreign Ministry. 01:50 Palestinians evacuate an injured woman at the site of an Israeli bombing in Gaza. 01:40 First truce trucks begin to enter from Egypt The first trucks that are part of the humanitarian aid convoy for the start of the truce in the Gaza Strip began to enter through the Rafah land crossing, which connects Egypt with the Palestinian enclave, Egyptian television reported. Al Qahera News. See also Russia expresses "grave concern" over Israeli raids in Syria The network showed live how the aid trucks They are entering through the crossing, a total of 60 as part of the first convoy, while 17 ambulances are waiting on the Egyptian side to access the enclave. 01:00 Israel warns Gazans that war is not over The Israeli Army warned Gazans that the war is not over and that civilians who fled northern Gaza due to Israel’s incessant attacks cannot return to this area despite the truce. In a message in Arabic, expressly addressed to the inhabitants of the devastated Gaza, the military spokesman warns: “The war is not over yet. The ceasefire for humanitarian purposes is temporary. Northern Gaza is a dangerous war zone and It is prohibited to circulate through it.” 00:00 The first truce between Israel and Hamas comes into force The first truce between Israel and Hamas came into force at 7 local time (5 GMT), after more than a month and a half of war, as part of an agreement for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire, which will last four days and could be extended to ten if Hamas hands over more kidnapped people, will also serve for the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

