Feyenoord wants to seize the final of the new Conference League against AS Roma tonight to fill the trophy cabinet with a fourth European top prize. In 1970 and 1974, the club was the first Dutch formation to win the European Cup 1 and UEFA Cup. Twenty years ago, the UEFA Cup was won again. Will there be another European cup? In this live blog we warm you up for tonight’s cracker!

