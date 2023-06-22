The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil will begin judging former President Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday for criticism of the electronic voting system in Brazil during a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, before the presidential elections in which he was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This is a process in which the electoral court will decide the fate of the former president and it could declare him ineligible and prevent him from contesting the 2026 presidential elections in Brazil.

The accusation maintains that the leader of the Brazilian right violated the electoral law on numerous occasions. The process was promoted by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT, for its acronym in Portuguese) and It is focused on the harsh disqualification campaign that Bolsonaro maintained against the electoral Justice during the two years prior to the elections last October.

A central point of the accusation is a meeting that Bolsonaro convened at the official residence of the Presidency with more than fifty ambassadors foreigners on July 18, 2022 to insist on their campaign to discredit the electoral system.

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil.

In that meeting, broadcast on public television by express order of the Presidency, the then ruler tried to convince diplomats of the alleged fraud that electronic ballot boxes would allow used in elections in Brazil since 1996.

Bolsonaro assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct flaws” in the current electronic ballot box system with the “participation of the Armed Forces.” And he slipped that the supposed vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him.

Justice accuses Bolsonaro of abuse of political power and improper use of the media. While asking that he be declared ineligible.

This Wednesday, before the start of the process in the TSE, the former president called for a “fair trial.” In an interview with the CNN Brazil channel, he stated: “There is no materiality (foundation) in the process. There should be no other result than the one filed (…) I ask the judges to make a fair trial”-

If on Thursday the members of the TSE do not get to vote or make a decision on the future of Bolsonaro official, two other plenary sessions are scheduled more, on June 27 and 29. Nor is a postponement of the process ruled out, which could happen if one of the seven TSE judges requests more time to evaluate his decision.

