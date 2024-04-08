The trial was suspended on Wednesday (April 3), at the request of judge Cláudia Cristina Cristofani; it's tied 1-1

O TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of the State of Paraná) resumes this Monday (April 8, 2024) the analysis of two actions that request the revocation of the mandate and the ineligibility of the senator and former judge of the Lava Jato operation, Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR).

The trial began on April 1st and was suspended for the second time on Wednesday (April 3), after judge Cláudia Cristina Cristofani asked for more time for analysis. it is tied 1-1 and the votes are still missing 5 judges.

The expectation is a tight score in favor of Moro's impeachment, according to the report. Power360. In the case of losing his mandate, Moro will be able to appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to save himself from possible impeachment.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the trial live.

Watch:

Here is the score from the trial so far:

The trial will resume with Cristofani's vote.

Below is the voting order after the judge's vote:

judge Julio Jacob Junior;

judge Anderson Ricardo Fogaça;

judge Guilherme Frederico Hernandes Denz; It is

judge Sigurd Roberto Bengtsson – president of TRE-PR.

UNDERSTAND

The TRE began judging on Monday (1st April) two actions that call for the senator's impeachment and ineligibility. If the rapporteur's understanding prevails, the senator's mandate will be maintained, but the applicants will be able to sue the TSE.

The actions against Moro were filed by the PL (Liberal Party) of Paraná and the Brazilian Federation of Hope, formed by the PT, PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV (Green Party) parties.

The acronyms indicate abuse of economic power, box 2, misuse of the media and irregularities in contracts. The parties are calling for Moro's impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years.

The parties accuse Moro of abuse of economic power for starting a campaign as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic before becoming a candidate for the Senate in Paraná.