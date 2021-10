Jessica had extreme morning sickness: ‘I lived on syrup, cheese and cola without a shot’

October 1 Jessica Sinay had just gotten pregnant, couldn’t keep a sip of water down and spat thirty times a day. “Just look at it,” said the doctor. But after she had lost 14 kilos in three days, she ended up in the hospital exhausted. Sinay had hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a pregnancy condition that can be life-threatening. “Besides the vomiting and the nausea, the misunderstanding is the worst.”