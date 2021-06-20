MENDES SHAKES WITH ANDRÉ SILVA

André Silva it should and should be one of the market agitators. The Portuguese battering ram was the sensation of the Bundesliga with the Eintracht Frankfurt. He has signed a goal every 102 minutes this season with the German team. 30 targets in total that have put it on the showcase. Y Jorge Mendes, your agent, has put the machine to work. There is no time to lose. The forward’s career has been resurrected after he failed to convince in the Seville nor in the Milan. But in the Bundesliga he has found himself again.

In April 2020, after his first months in the Bundesliga, Silva’s value had fallen to a minimum of 16 million, but then a streak and a revaluation began that has taken him from there to 45 million, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt. With two more seasons on his contract and 25 years, it is time for a great transfer and Mendes has got down to work. The agent has offered it to Barcelona, to the Athletic, to the Arsenal, to the Tottenham and in the last hours the United asked for him.

Eintracht, finally, failed to get into the top four of the Bundesliga to enter the Champions League, so they would not look badly at a good transfer for their top scorer. But so far, Mendes has been out of luck. His buyout clause is 30 million, a price not very high if it were not a market marked with the pandemic. ANDhe Eintracht would take over the purchase of Jovic only if Mendes found a destination for André Silva.