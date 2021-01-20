THE TRANSFER OF MILIK TURNS

When it seemed that Arek Milik was going to set course for the Olympique de Marseille, ‘RMC’ reports a turn of events that delays the operation. The agreement between the striker and the Phocéens is total, but with Naples it is another story. Initially, the operation would be closed as a loan with a purchase option of 8 million plus variable. In addition to leaving the partenopei 25% of a future resale as long as this is greater than 8 million. However, Napoli wants Milik to renew his contract with them before the operation closes, which ends in June, and the Pole is not willing to return to the team in case Marseille does not execute the clause. In addition, the striker wants De Laurentíis to withdraw an existing complaint for an outbreak of rebellion by the player, while the image rights are another discordant note. The transfer is close, but still tense.