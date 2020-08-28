LA JUVE, ANOTHER BRIDE FOR CAVANI

The Uruguayan striker continues to make people talk in the market and his particular daisy grows more and more petals. Now it is Juve who is interested in reinforcing his vanguard with the former PSG. However, the problem is the same that the rest of the interested teams are facing, the player’s salary, higher than 10 million euros per year, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Although to undertake her signing, the Vecchia Signora must find a place for Gonzalo Higuaín before.