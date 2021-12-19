Movements in Can Barça

Mateu Alemany, Barça Football Director, explains on Barça TV that they hope to close the renewal of Dembélé before the end of the year and that in the winter market there will be departures and signings. “Dembélé has always wanted to reach a renewal agreement with us, since his idea is to stay at Barça. We are at a key moment in the negotiations and we hope to clarify everything before the end of the year”he explained. “We want to make signings and we are preparing to be able to do something in the winter market,” concluded Alemany.