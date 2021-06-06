TRIPPIER CONFESSES WITH THE SELECTION

Kieran trippier, side of Atlético de Madrid, is summoned with the English team for the dispute of the Eurocup. There, according to the newspaper Mirror, would have confessed with several of his colleagues about his wishes for the future and would have revealed his predisposition to sign for the Manchester United the next summer.

Trippier is considered fundamental by Simeone, and the club wants me to continue wearing rojiblanco. His contract was automatically renewed in May for one more season, until June 2023, after reaching 20 games last season.