Fabián, to the window

For the needs of the script, Napoli will expose Fabián Ruiz, one of its greatest assets, in the showcase. The buzz about a possible return to Spain, practically since he arrived in San Paolo, is louder than ever. Atlético de Madrid, Betis, Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been attentive to their movements. Sky Sports affirms that Napoli will try to sell the Los Palacios midfielder to finance the transfers of the next summer market: Kvaratskhelia and Mathias Olivera, for now.

However, despite subtracting a year from his contract, the Partenopeo club will not give it away. Less knowing the iron negotiating character of Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is even more open than ever to hearing offers for Koulibaly and Victor Osimhenhis last big ball and to which he has hung a label of one hundred million euros.