Lewandowski’s conditions

The future as a player Bayern Munich from Robert Lewandowski is more uncertain than ever. Not only because of the noise always associated with the transfer market, but this time because of the course of events, with the certainly enigmatic Pole. After eight seasons in the Allianz Arena, 372 games and 342 goals, countless titles and even a TheBest, the Pole could look for one last challenge. And he does not intend it to be ephemeral, nor is it affordable.

As anticipated Sports world, the striker, who will turn 34 in August, intends to sign a three-year contract. The bayernit does not go beyond one (plus the one that still remains), which has generated the fracture through which you want to put the Barca, the main interested team. His privileged physique and that he takes care of the millimeter and the stability of his family are the reasons that the Pole wields in his confidence, and whose convenience they value in the Camp Nou.