Bayern reserves two Amsterdam-Munich tickets

After the disappointment of falling to the Villarreal in the quarterfinals of the Champions Leaguethe bayern He is already looking for illusion in the transfer market. As anticipated bildthe Bavarian club has reached a double deal with Ryan Gravenberg Y Noussair Mazraouiboth represented by Mino Raiola.

Two strategic moves kahn Y Salihamidzicthe Munich thinker in sports, have wanted to tie to avoid unforeseen events. Mazraouifor whom the barca and the Milan they sighed, it will serve to cover the hole that will leave Niklas Sule to move to its original position, that of central, to Benjamin Pavard. He arrives as a free agent, so his signing is given as done informally, in the absence of the relevant officiality. In this way, the same medium affirms that Nico Schlotterbeck is ruled out, pointing to Borussia Dortmund.

For Gravenberch, one of the most exciting midfielders on the scene, all that remains is to agree on the last fringes of the bonuses and modalities of the figures for a signing that will be around 50/60 million euros. He is expected to fill the gap Corentin Tolissowhich will not renew.