Witsel’s future points to MLS

Axel Witzel, Belgian midfielder Borussia Dortmundhis contract ends on June 30 and his future points far from Germany. The medium has not received news to continue linking him and he already sees himself with one foot out: “I’m in a special situation, but that’s not a problem.”

Witsel, who before joining Dortmund went through the Chinese league, He has several offers from the US and everything indicates that the MLS will be his destiny. Witsel intends to be very active to attend the World Cup in Qatar in November.