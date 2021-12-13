“Laporta thinks he can sign Haaland”

The final stretch of Carrusel Deportivo on Cadena SER had its moment to talk about the latest market news. After Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, rewarmed the player’s departure by placing Barça among the list of candidate teams, the SER offered new clues.

In the section with the ‘rogue’ questions, Sique Rodríguez assured that Barcelona is confident of being able to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker. “Yes, Laporta believes that he will be able to sign Haaland,” said Sique Rodríguez.

Mario Torrejón also placed the teams according to the probability that he believes the signing could be given, with Manchester City being the first with Real Madrid, Bayern and Barcelona behind.

Raiola qualifies in AS

The agent wanted to clarify his statements and that the signing be limited to those four teams in AS. “The four clubs that I mentioned about Haaland’s future were just one example to say that when he leaves Borussia Dortmund, he will go to one of the top 15 clubs in Europe,” Raiola says.