English megaoffer for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is one of Barcelona’s ‘hot potatoes’ for the next summer market. Both the club and the player need to separate their paths, but Barça will have to find a buyer that allows them to recover a good part of what remains to be amortized from the Brazilian player. At the moment, the Barça club has agreed a purchase option of 40 million euros with Aston Villa, where they have the midfielder on loan, but Newcastle has entered the scene strongly, according to Sports. The ‘magpies’, who want to establish themselves in European positions with the money of their new owners, are willing to pay a million for the Brazilian to join their megaproject. This route could bring Barça even more benefits than that of Aston Villa itself for a footballer who has revalued himself after falling on his feet on his return to the Premier. Arsenal and Everton have also been interested in him and Barcelona hopes to resolve his sale before June 30 to be able to post the income in the accounts for this season.