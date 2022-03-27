Olivera, more outside than inside Getafe

The good news accumulates for the Uruguayan left back. He has bounced back in qualifying with Getafe, feels important with Quique Sánchez Flores, and recently returned to the Uruguayan team, with whom he qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar. He could go to it, according to Tuttomercato, as a Napoli player.

The Partenopeo club was close to closing its contract in the last winter market due to lack of agreement and time between clubs, but Aurelio De Laurentiis himself has taken charge of the operation, and the agreement is practically a fact. As the aforementioned media points out, it would be a transfer for one million euros, with a mandatory purchase clause at the end of the campaign estimated at eleven million. In addition, between three and four million bonuses would be set according to the fulfillment of certain objectives.

Olivera shines again after a few months like those of his team: chiaroscuro. The implementation of the defense of three central defenders with two lanes since the return of the Madrid coach enhances his qualities and minimizes his defects. Reason why Juventus was interested in him, which finally seems to have to turn its focus towards alternative plans.