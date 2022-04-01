Newcastle could save Barça’s summer

Philippe Coutinho is one of Barcelona’s ‘hot potatoes’ for the next summer market. Both the club and the player need to separate their paths, but Barça will have to find a buyer that allows them to recover a good part of what remains to be amortized from the Brazilian player. for now, The Barça club has agreed a purchase option of 40 million euros with Aston Villawhere he has the midfielder on loan, but Newcastle have entered the scene stronglyaccording Sport. The ‘magpies’, who want to establish themselves in European positions with the money of their new owners, They are willing to pay a million for the Brazilian to join his megaproject. This route could bring Barça even more benefits than that of Aston Villa itself for a footballer who has been revalued after falling on his feet on his return to the Premier. Arsenal and Everton have also been interested in him and Barcelona expects resolve your sale before June 30 to be able to account for the income in the accounts this season.