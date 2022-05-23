Kamara leaves Marseille and Aston Villa is interested

midfielder Boubacar Kamaraclaimed by the Atletico Madridratified this Sunday his departure at the end of this season of the Olympique Marseillewith whom the contract ends, although he did not reveal his next destination, which points to Aston-Villain which his coach, Steven Gerrardadmitted the “interest” in the footballer.

According to the advanced version this Sunday by the journalist Roman Fabriziothe 22-year-old defensive midfielder has an agreement with the English team for five seasons.

“We are interested. This is not the time to talk about future signings or goals. We will see very soon the work that has been done in terms of where we want this team to go. We need to make some changes in the right positions to enhance the best players. that we have”, explained in that sense Gerrardat the end of the 3-2 loss against the Manchester Cityin statements collected by the English press.

This Sunday, Kamara announced that his period at the Olympique Marseille. “After long reflections, sleepless nights, where we thought about the pros and cons, I decided not to extend my contract and leave the Olympic

from Marseille at the end of this season. It is the best decision. I want to evolve, discover a new challenge, a new championship, a new country and a new culture”, he explained in statements to ‘Telefoot’.

When asked what his fate will be, with the Aston-Villa and the Atletico Madrid as suitors, Kamara He replied that he has already made his “choice”. “Soon you will know,” he added without revealing what his new team will be.