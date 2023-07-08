genoa-retegui, it can be done

—

The Griffin wants to try the big shot for the native striker. Contacts are underway between the parties, competition is ample, but the Grifone management is also betting on the close relationship between Genoa and Boca Juniors, the club that owns the attacker’s card, which had among its founders at the beginning of the twentieth century a group of Genoese (hence the name Xeneizes). The rossoblù option would be the guarantee for Retegui himself of having a leading role in the team that other possibilities in more ambitious formations, even outside Italy, could hardly give him. On a tactical level, Retegui would integrate perfectly with Gudmundsson himself, to date the only full owner of the Genoa attack after the eleven goals scored last season. Milan’s Colombo is also a target for Gilardino’s attack.