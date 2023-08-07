Harrie Lavreysen is in the sprint final for the sixth time in his career at 7.55 pm at the World Championships track cycling in Glasgow. Opponent is Nicholas Paul, the sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago who eliminated Jeffrey Hoogland earlier in the tournament. The first heat is now in for Lavreysen. Will he win his sixth world title? Follow the highlights in our live blog.

