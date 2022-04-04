The 61st Tour of the Basque Country kicks off today with a short individual time trial over 7.5 kilometers. In Hondarribia we will probably get some differences between the favorites for the general classification right away. Will Primoz Roglic, who will start last at 17.20, lay the foundation for his fourth overall victory? Follow the course here.

