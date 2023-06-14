With the Danish Mattias Skjelmose as the surprising leader, the 86th Tour of Switzerland continues today with a 152.5 kilometer stage between Monthey and Leukerbad. After a flat run-up, two first category climbs follow in the second part of the stage. The arrival is uphill. Follow the progress of the fourth ride in our live widget. The finish is expected between 4:25 PM and 4:45 PM.
