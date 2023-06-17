After the death of Gino Mäder in the queen stage last Thursday, his team and two other teams have withdrawn from the Tour of Switzerland. In consultation with Mäder’s family, it was decided to continue driving. A thinned peloton therefore left Tübach for a stage of 183.5 kilometers towards Weinfelden. There was a minute’s silence before the start. For the classification, the time counts at 25 kilometers from the finish. Follow the developments above via a live widget.

