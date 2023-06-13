After a time trial and a sprint stage, today’s Tour of Switzerland has to be climbed for the first time. The riders bridge 143.8 kilometers from Tafers to Villars-sur-Ollon. The final part of the stage starts with the climb of the Col des Mosses, after which the final climb follows after a descent to the ski resort of Villars-sur-Ollon. Who will take over the leader’s jersey from Stefan Küng? Follow it in our live widget. The finish is expected between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM.

