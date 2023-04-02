Mathieu van der Poel crowned himself winner of the Tour of Flanders for the second time (after 2020) last year. The big question is who will succeed him. Or maybe he will be himself? After many crashes, a group full of outsiders drove away from the top favorites Van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar. Follow the course of events via the live widget at the top and our live blog below.

#LIVE #Tour #Flanders #Van #der #Poel #work #leading #group #full #outsiders #hard #crash #Girmay