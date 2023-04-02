Portrait Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel’s eternal rival: ‘The madness around Wout has grown systematically’

It is written in the stars that Wout van Aert (28) will ever win the Tour of Flanders. Maybe tomorrow. The Jumbo star is a demigod in Belgium, performing under immense pressure. Portrait of Mathieu van der Poel’s eternal rival. “A team player, but selfish enough to be a winner”, sketch Jan Bakelants, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Michiel Elijzen, among others.