Tadej Pogacar finished third in Milan-San Remo on Saturday, today he will get back on his bike in Spain for the Tour of Catalonia, a seven-day stage race of the World Tour. The competition must come from, among others, Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss and Egan Bernal (former winner of Tour de France and Giro d'Italia). In the first stage it goes up and down continuously. The start is at 12.25 pm, the finish is expected around 4.30 pm. Follow the progress above via our live widget.

