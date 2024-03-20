Tadej Pogacar achieved an impressive double uphill yesterday in the Tour of Catalonia by pulling away from the rest for more than a minute. Today, in the third stage, the riders will have to climb again. The menu includes three climbs, including the final climb Port Ainé (18.4 kilometers at 6.7 percent average). Will it be another Pogacar show? The finish is around 4:30 PM, follow the course above in a live widget.
