After yesterday's sprint stage, won by Marijn van den Berg, today it is the climbers' turn again in the fifth stage of the Tour of Catalonia. From around 1.30 pm it covers almost 170 kilometers from Altafulla to Viladecans over a tough, hilly course. Will we see classification leader Tadej Pogacar cross the finish line first again? Follow the ride in our live widget.

