In the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia, Nick Schultz surprised Tadej Pogacar, among others, with an attack in the final phase. In the second stage, the Slovenian is looking for revenge and hopes to take over the leader's jersey after a tough ride. The peloton rides over 186 kilometers and 2587 meters of elevation from Mataró to Vallter. The final climb is one of the outside category. After 11 kilometers at 7.6 percent, the riders finish uphill. The start is at 11:50 am and the finish is expected around 4:30 pm.

