The profile

The (late) start is given at 13.45, and then around after 133.5 kilometers 5:05 pm to finish (early). Along the way there are six categorized obstacles in the Vosges on the menu, where 5-5-5-2-10-10 points can be earned. In the King of the Mountains classification, Giulio Ciccone is 6 points ahead of Felix Gall and 7 points ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. In short: everything is still possible. The Petit Ballon and Col du Platzerwasel are the last climbs of this Tour. After that, the finish is on a plateau in Le Markstein.