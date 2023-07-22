Paris is in sight, but today there is still a tough mountain stage on the program in the Tour de France. Who will win in Le Markstein? Who will conquer the polka dot jersey and who will be on the podium next to Jonas Vingegaard tomorrow? We will get answers to all those answers today. Follow it here!
• How physical phenomenon Vingegaard mocks all laws
• Dylan van Baarle about his best Tour ever
• All rankings in a row
• The finish is expected around 5.05 pm
Live blog
14:01
Ballon d’Alsace
It’s time for the first climb, the second category Ballon d’Alsace. The climb is 11.5 kilometers long and rises on average by more than 5 percent.
2:00 PM
Another 121 kilometers
Campenaerts and De Buyst have 49 seconds on the peloton, where Lidl-Trek is still leading.
13:51
Another 128 kilometers
Lidl-Trek is leading the pack. They don’t do that to catch Campenaerts and De Buyst, because this situation is fine for them. But by keeping the pace high, no one is likely to attack. The difference (Oliveira has caught up): 40 seconds.
13:47
Another 131 kilometers
Campenaerts and Jasper De Buyst have 16 seconds on Nelson Oliveira, who tries to make the crossing. Lotto Dstny stops at the front of the peloton.
13:46
Start!
Of course places Campenaerts the first attack and takes a teammate with him. The Belgian has not driven in the attack for 20 hours and probably felt his legs itching.
13:38
Riders on bicycles
We have to wait for Christian Prudhomme to wave his flag and attack Victor Campenaerts, then the stage has really started.
13:13
Weather forecast
The weather during the final stages of the Tour de France is a night and day difference, Weeronline reports. Saturday is expected to be dry, Sunday it can get wet. The women will have a sunny and hot start on Sunday. On Saturday, clouds and sunny periods alternate and the afternoon temperature is between 18 and 20 degrees. However, due to the high humidity, it can feel a few degrees warmer, the weather bureau emphasizes. The wind is blowing weakly from the west, but at the finish on Le Markstein it can occasionally blow stronger.
13:12
How physical phenomenon Vingegaard mocks all laws
If Jonas Vingegaard (26) stays on his bike today and tomorrow, he will win the Tour de France for the second year in a row. A story about how he became the best grand tour rider in the world. And maybe for now. “He’s the calmest of them all.”
13:09
Video | Exciting battle for the balls
13:07
The profile
The (late) start is given at 13.45, and then around after 133.5 kilometers 5:05 pm to finish (early). Along the way there are six categorized obstacles in the Vosges on the menu, where 5-5-5-2-10-10 points can be earned. In the King of the Mountains classification, Giulio Ciccone is 6 points ahead of Felix Gall and 7 points ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. In short: everything is still possible. The Petit Ballon and Col du Platzerwasel are the last climbs of this Tour. After that, the finish is on a plateau in Le Markstein.
13:02
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog. After two stages for the attackers and sprinters, it’s the turn of the classification men again today. They have to go full steam ahead one more time and there is also quite a bit at stake in the twentieth stage to Le Markstein. Okay, the yellow seems forgiven, but who will be on the podium next to Jonas Vingegaard tomorrow night? And who will win the polka dot jersey? Follow the ride from start to finish in our live blog!
Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France dossier.
Cycling calendar 2023
On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.
Listen to all our cycling podcasts here
View all our cycling videos here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #Tour #France #Victor #Campenaerts #attack #teammate #mountain #stage
Leave a Reply