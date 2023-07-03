Together with Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen is one of the top favorites. The question is whether it will be a hard course on the climbs, the European champion also knows. “It depends on which teams they are. Men like Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen have the advantage today, but the past few days have also been difficult and there are still a lot of stages to come, so we’ll see what they want. We will have to do everything we can. I know I can win, but we have to show it here,” says Jakobsen, who has a good feeling. “It’s going well. I was awake before the alarm clock, which is usually a good sign.”