After the beautiful opening stage in the Tour de France 2023, there is little time for the protagonists to recover from the efforts made. Today, another tough test awaits, with the undoubtedly most famous climb in the Basque Country on the way. Follow the ride here!
• Adam Yates won the opening stage on Saturday and wears the yellow
• Mathieu van der Poel realistic after role in the margin
• With a distance of 208.9 kilometres, this is the longest stage
• Finish is expected between 5:05 PM and 5:30 PM
15:42
Crash uphill
When the speed is not too high, Alexey Lutsenko crashes. In his wake he takes two Ineos riders with him, but as they say in Belgium ‘no problem’.
3:40 pm
Cavagna releases, two leaders left
Rémi Cavagna cannot follow Powless’s pace on the third category climb and has to get off. Only Powless and Boasson Hagen remain at the front.
15:36
Another 71 kilometers
Not entirely surprising, but still worth mentioning: Mark Cavendish has been released. Meanwhile, the three leaders have started on the Côte d’Alkiza.
15:31
Another 76 kilometers
UAE is still leading the peloton. The difference with the leading group is 2.41 minutes. Mikkel Bjerg has been alone in the lead almost all day. Big question: why? Of course because Adam Yates has the yellow, but in this way UAE mainly smokes up important teammates that Pogacar can use very well in the third week…
15:19
Another 83 kilometers
Another ten kilometers to the next obstacle. The Côte d’Alkiza is third category, 4.2 kilometers long and 5.7 percent average. For Powless it is important to rake in the two points. Then his day job is as good as done.
15:11
Another 90 kilometers
Little happens in the peloton, but there will be an extra obstacle: rain. According to several team leaders, the rain will soon play a significant role. Watch out.
14:54
Another 100 kilometers
Boasson Hagen, Powless and Cavagna start the last 100 kilometers with a lead of 4.28 minutes. Meanwhile, it is raining flat tires at Jumbo-Visma. After Van Aert, Van Baarle is now screwed.
2:49 pm
Meanwhile in Giro Donne: Wiebes beats Vos
Lorena Wiebes has won the third stage in the Giro Donne. In a mass sprint, the SD Worx rider was faster than Marianne Vos.
14:41
Another 110 kilometers
The riders have already cycled almost 100 kilometers. It is the calm before the storm, because the course will soon be more difficult.
2:30 pm
Powless also first on top of Aztiria
Powless also takes a point on the Côte d’Aztiria, so that he rides more firmly in the KOM jersey. The platoon follows 3:30 minutes.
14:28
Meanwhile in Val di Sole: Puck Pieterse wins
At the moment there is no size on Puck Pieterse. The 21-year-old super talent has won the World Cup competition in Val di Sole.
14:18
Powless first up
Two points for the American from EF, who is the first to reach the top with a thumbs up. Boasson Hagen takes the other point with him.
14:08
Another 132 kilometers
The front runners have started on the Col d’Udana, a 4.6-kilometer climb averaging 5.1 percent. At the top, two points are awarded to the rider who passes first. Probably Powless, who really made the polka dot jersey a goal.
13:59
Another 138 kilometers
Calm before the storm in the peloton, it seems. UAE is still leading behind the three leaders. The climbing starts soon.
13:47
Another 150 kilometers
The riders head towards the first real obstacle of the day, the third category Col d’Udana. Another fifteen kilometers to the bottom of that climb. The lead of Cavagna, Powless and Boasson Hagen is 4.28 minutes.
13:21
Intermediate sprint for Boasson Hagen
The Norwegian takes the full spoils: 20 points. Cavagna can add 17 points, Powless 15.
The top sprinters all show themselves at the front just over four minutes behind the front runners, but it is Phillips (13 points) who just before Welsford (11 points) fetches. Only Jakobsen is not involved in the battle for the points, a writing on the wall. Groenewegen gathers 6 dots along.
13:06
Another 180 kilometers
The lead of the three leaders is now 3.50 minutes. A nice margin. UAE sets the pace in the peloton. Not much else happens.
12:47
Another 195 kilometers
Mountain king’s lead Powerlesstime trial specialist Cavagna and speed rider/sprinter Bosson Hagen increases and is already one minute. The flight of the day has formed, it seems.
12:44
Another 197 kilometers
The peloton seems to give three riders the blessing. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Rémi Cavagna and Neilson Powless now take a lead of 25 seconds. Just when Jayco-AlUla throws it wide, Victor Campenaerts drives away again. In short: it is still not done.
12:43
Adam is chasing brother Simon
It is clear that Adam and Simon Yates are twin brothers. It is now also known that one took the yellow jersey at the expense of the other yesterday after the first stage in the Tour de France. They show on social media that the Yates brothers have a special relationship with each other.
