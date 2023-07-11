After a well-deserved rest day, the Tour de France continues today. In a tough Tour week, the venom is in the tail. Today there are opportunities for the attackers in the 167.2 kilometer stage from Vulcania to Issoire. Follow it here!
• Vingegaard is 17 seconds ahead of Pogacar in the standings
• Mathieu van der Poel is also thinking about World Cup
• Jumbo-Visma knows that Vingegaard has to surpass itself
• The tenth stage finishes at approximately 5.30 pm
Live blog
16:44
Another 26 kilometers
The group with Bilbao, Chaves, O’Connor, Zimmermann and Pedrero follows 32 seconds behind Neilands. 20 seconds behind that are Kwiatkowski, Alaphilippe, Skjelmose and Barguil.
16:39
Krists Neilands first up
Things are looking very good for the 28-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider. The Latvian has about 40 seconds ahead of the peloton and is the first to reach the top of the Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse.
4:36 pm
Another 29 kilometers
Van der Poel is now riding in the company of Philipsen. They both let it go. Ineos Grenadiers leads the peloton, 3.45 minutes behind the lone leader Neilands.
16:33
Another 30 kilometers
Krists Neilands has already built up a nice lead. Israel-Premier Tech’s Let has 27 seconds on the rest. Meanwhile, Van der Poel is retrieved by the peloton.
4:32 pm
Van der Poel lets go
He straightens up, closes his shirt and leaves Van Aert alone.
4:30 pm
Another 32 kilometers
Schultz sets the pace in the leading group and paves the way for Neilands. The Let drives away!
16:27
Another 34 kilometers
Mattias Skjelmose has a hard time on the climb. Like Kwiatkowski and Perez, he has to let the rest go.
16:26
The leading group started the last climb
With a lead of 2.28 minutes on Van der Poel and Van Aert, the leading group starts the Third category Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse. The climb is 6.5 kilometers long and rises at an average of 5.6 percent.
16:23
Another 36 kilometers
Meanwhile, the status quo remains. Van der Poel and Van Aert drive up 2.19 minutes of the front runners, the peloton follows 2.53 minutes.
16:19
Another 41 kilometers
Van der Poel and Van Aert already have 16 seconds ahead of the pack. The gap to the leading group is 2.17 minutes.
16:17
Another 43 kilometers
Van der Poel and Van Aert shout something through communication. A little discussion: will they continue or will they wait for the peloton? Van Aert takes over.
16:16
Another 45 kilometers
Van der Poel and Van Aert have a few seconds on the peloton. Van der Poel continues!
16:14
Another 46 kilometers
Van der Poel takes some distance in the descent. Only Van Aert is directly on his wheel.
16:13
Another 48 kilometers
We no longer see Durbridge at the front of the peloton. Van der Poel still does, but he cannot count on much support. The peloton continues to fluctuate around 2.25 minutes behind.
16:10
Another 51 kilometers
The cooperation is no longer ideal in the front. Alaphilippe tries to drive away, but is grabbed again just as quickly. Neilands drives something for it.
16:07
Another 54 kilometers
Krists Neilands accelerates. He has 10 seconds on the other front runners. The peloton with Van der Poel in the lead follows 2.16 minutes.
16:04
Another 56 kilometers
Soon it will largely go downhill to the last climb. The pressure is being increased from the peloton, because the difference is 2.30 minutes. It is Mathieu van der Poel who is leading!
15:57
Another 60 kilometers
The difference decreases slightly: 2.48 minutes. Luke Durbridge can now also be found in the lead, who is employed by… Dylan Groenewegen?
15:46
Another 67 kilometers
Silvain Dillier is leading the peloton. Does he do that in the service of Philipsen? He doesn’t get much support.
15:42
Another 71 kilometers
After two hours of a full house race, peace has returned to the peloton. It goes up and down all day, not a meter is it really flat. With the Côte de la Chapelle-Marcousse, only one official obstacle awaits at 28.6 kilometers from the end.
