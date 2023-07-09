The ninth stage in the Tour de France is not just a mountain stage, but one with a significant historical touch. The Puy de Dôme returns after no less than 35 years of absence in the largest cycling race in the world. Will it be another duel between yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar on this mythical climb? The early escapees compete for the day victory. Follow the developments of the ninth stage in our live blog. • Emotional Mathieu van der Poel fights tears at tribute to grandpa Raymond Poulidor • Tour returns to forbidden mountain: this is what makes the Puy de Dôme so special

#LIVE #Tour #France #Jorgenson #solo #mythical #Puy #Dôme #duel #Vingegaard #Pogacar