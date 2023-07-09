Today it is not time for just another mountain stage in the Tour de France, but a ride with a significant historical touch. The Puy de Dôme returns to the Tour de France after no less than 35 years of absence. The start is in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, the place where the late Raymond Poulidor, the grandfather of Mathieu van der Poel, lived for a large part of his life. Follow the developments of the ninth stage in our live blog. • Tour returns to forbidden mountain: this is what makes the Puy de Dôme so special • Drama for furious Steff Cras after fall by fan: ‘Hope you feel very guilty’

