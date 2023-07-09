Mathieu van der Poel rides the ninth stage with a tribute to his grandfather Raymond Poulidor on his bicycle. On the bar of the white bicycle are several black and white photos from his grandfather’s cycling career.

The stage starts in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, the former home of cycling legend Poulidor, who passed away in 2019. Van der Poel’s grandmother still lives in the French village. Van der Poel said on Saturday that it will be a special stage for him and his family. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been there. I’m looking forward to it. There won’t be much time to catch up,” he said.



The ride ends at the volcano Puy de Dômewhere his grandfather in 1964 a fierce duel fought with his great rival Jacques Anquetil. A photo of this duel has been attached to the front of Van der Poel’s bicycle.