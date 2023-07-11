Live Tour de France 2023, follow stage 10: there will be a new battle in the mountains

The Tour de France resumes this Tuesdayafter the rest day on Monday, with the tenth stage, starting at the ‘Vulcania’ theme park, finishing at Issoire and a 167-kilometre journey, in which the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) starts as leader with 17 seconds advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates)

