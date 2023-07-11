Tuesday, July 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live Tour de France 2023, follow stage 10: there will be a new battle in the mountains

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Live Tour de France 2023, follow stage 10: there will be a new battle in the mountains

Close


Close

Tour de France

Tour de France.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/GARNIER ÉTIENNE

Tour de France.

Vingegaard and Pogacar will once again live hand in hand in the mountains.

The Tour de France resumes this Tuesdayafter the rest day on Monday, with the tenth stage, starting at the ‘Vulcania’ theme park, finishing at Issoire and a 167-kilometre journey, in which the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) starts as leader with 17 seconds advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates)

See also  WRC | Croatia, SS11-12: Rovanpera punctures and Tanak gets closer

Follow here the minute by minute of the tenth stage.

The best Colombian cyclists who have competed in the Tour de France

Video: Tadej Pogacar does his thing on the rest day of the Tour

Egan Bernal responds to critics after being dropped in the 2023 Tour de France

Stage 10 begins

The runners are at the first ramps of the Col de la Moréno (3rd, km 7). Before them, 4.8 kilometers at 4.7% average slope. The first attacks begin in search of the escape of the day.

Everything ready for stage 10 of the Tour

Today’s start is held at Vulcania, a volcanology theme park located in the municipality of Saint-Ours-les-Roches, which is hosting a Tour de France start or finish line for the first time.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #Tour #France #follow #stage #battle #mountains

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sting celebrates 40 years of the greatest success of The Police

Sting celebrates 40 years of the greatest success of The Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result