Live Tour de France 2023, follow stage 10: there will be a new battle in the mountains

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tour de France.
EFE/EPA/GARNIER ÉTIENNE
Tour de France.
Vingegaard and Pogacar will once again live hand in hand in the mountains.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Tour de France resumes this Tuesdayafter the rest day on Monday, with the tenth stage, starting at the ‘Vulcania’ theme park, finishing at Issoire and a 167-kilometre journey, in which the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) starts as leader with 17 seconds advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates)
Follow here the minute by minute of the tenth stage.
The best Colombian cyclists who have competed in the Tour de France
Video: Tadej Pogacar does his thing on the rest day of the Tour
Egan Bernal responds to critics after being dropped in the 2023 Tour de France
Stage 10 begins
The runners are at the first ramps of the Col de la Moréno (3rd, km 7). Before them, 4.8 kilometers at 4.7% average slope. The first attacks begin in search of the escape of the day.
Everything ready for stage 10 of the Tour
Today’s start is held at Vulcania, a volcanology theme park located in the municipality of Saint-Ours-les-Roches, which is hosting a Tour de France start or finish line for the first time.
The Tour continues through Auvergne, a land of volcanoes, and after the first day of rest it proposes a “leg-breaking” stage between those peaks that will give a truce to the fight for the general and are favorable terrain for a getaway.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #Tour #France #follow #stage #battle #mountains
Leave a Reply