Mathieu van der Poel thinks he has a chance to win today. There are two climbs in the final. ,,If I lose ten or fifteen seconds thereis there much more possible“, said the Dutchman from Alpecin-Deceuninck just before the start in Bilbao.



Van der Poel feels the pressure. “A lot of people see me as the favorite today, but it’s on the edge for me“, he looked ahead to the difficult last thirty kilometers. “I am ready to start racing. thing not to panic if you lose connection. It’s more of a climb for types like Julian Alaphilippe. When he’s in good shape, he’s hard to follow.”