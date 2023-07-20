tour 2023, eighteenth stage

The eighteenth stage of the Tour de France will start from Moûtiers and reach Bourg-en-Bresse after 184.9 kilometres. It will be a very light fraction compared to the last two days and consequently the big names will be able to catch their breath. The fast wheels will be protagonists in the finale. The stage will feature two fourth-category GPMs: the Côte de Chambéry-le-Haut (1.6 kilometers at 4.1% average gradient) and the Côte de Boissieu (2.4 kilometers at 4.7% average gradient). The flying finish line in Saint-Rambert-en-Bugey will be important for the green jersey.