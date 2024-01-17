PSV runs like a well-oiled machine. Halfway through the Premier League without losing points (equaling the record), active in the knockout phase of the Champions League and on Tuesday evening the Eindhoven team can qualify for the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. The cracker in the Philips Stadium on December 21 was canceled due to heavy rain. The winner will meet Feyenoord. The ball will start rolling in Eindhoven at 9 p.m., follow all developments in our live blog.

