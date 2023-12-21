The very last match of the second round of the TOTO KNVB Cup is also the most beautiful in advance. In Eindhoven, Premier League leader PSV will host FC Twente, the current number three in the competition. Will the two teams make a spectacle of it? And can't PSV be beaten in the cup? You can follow the match live here from 9 p.m.!
