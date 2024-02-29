Feyenoord wants to qualify tonight for the cup final against NEC on Sunday, April 21. The thirteen-time cup winner must pass FC Groningen without Quilindschy Hartman (ill) and Santiago Giménez (suspended), which made history in 2015 with its first cup title. Follow our live blog from 8 p.m.
