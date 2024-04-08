This Monday April 8, 2024an exciting astronomical event will capture the attention of millions throughout North America: a total solar eclipse will be visible from Mexico, crossing the United States until reaching Canada.

The expectation for this freak has motivated thousands of people to prepare to observe one of the most impressive spectacles in nature.

The POT will make a eclipse live stream, allowing enthusiasts from all over the world to join the event from anywhere. Live coverage will begin at 11:00 am ET and can be followed via the official YouTube channel of the space agency, ensuring that no one misses this celestial event, regardless of weather conditions or geographic location.

This total solar eclipse promises to be a time of togetherness and wonder for observers of all ages, providing an educational opportunity